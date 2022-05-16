EXCLUSIVE: Rootwurks — New Cannabis Compliance Solution Launches With Help Of National Cannabis Law Firm

Rootwurks, Inc., an e-learning, training, and compliance management platform solution has launched to help cannabis companies maintain regulatory compliance through interactive education and a user-friendly operational toolkit.

The Rootwurks Learning Experience Platform (LXP) was built by the founders of Alchemy Systems (now Intertek Alchemy), the global company in frontline workforce training, education, and compliance for the food industry. The platform’s customizable, comprehensive programs were developed with the guidance of national cannabis law firm Vicente Sederberg LLP, which has played a leading role in cannabis policy and regulatory matters since the inception of the regulated cannabis industry.

"Rootwurks is where compliance meets education,” Chase Eastman, founder and CEO of Rootwurks told Benzinga. "Our goal is to help cannabis businesses enrich the knowledge of their workforce while simultaneously ensuring operational compliance in a very complex regulatory landscape. The Rootwurks LXP is the culmination of decades of training and compliance expertise from the food manufacturing industry paired with the guidance of Vicente Sederberg, a top-ranked national cannabis law firm. Using these tools and courses, cannabis organizations can foster a culture of safety for their workers and consumers.

The Rootwurks LXP features a series of educational courses and micro-modules covering a range of cannabis compliance and safety issues. The program uses automated, digital tools calibrated to track, analyze, and assess the compliance operations of cannabis companies of all sizes in real-time, so businesses can catch mistakes before they cause damage or before they happen at all.

“With legalization spreading throughout the U.S. and across the globe, there is a growing need for cannabis education, workforce training, and compliance tools," Brian Vicente, founding partner of Vicente Sederberg LLP stated. “Helping cannabis companies maintain compliant, professional operations has been a fundamental part of our work for more than a decade. We are proud to contribute our knowledge and experience to the Rootwurks platform, which represents the next phase in achieving operational excellence in the legal cannabis space."

Photo: Courtesy of Nicole Plunkett on Unsplash