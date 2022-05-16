TerrAscend Says It's Launching First-Ever Cannabis Concentrates In New Jersey

TerrAscend Corp. TER TRSSF says it has launched the first-ever cannabis concentrates in the state of New Jersey. Kind Tree Liquid Live Resin Vape Cartridges and Kind Tree Live Resin Crumble are available exclusively at The Apothecarium Maplewood and Phillipsburg locations. The company also commenced sales of adult-use cannabis-infused edibles under its Valhalla brand.

"The concentrate category accounts for up to 20% of cannabis sales in other states. We are proud to be the first company to bring these products to New Jersey consumers," stated Jason Wild, executive chairman of TerrAscend. "In just three weeks since commencement of adult-use sales in New Jersey, cannabis connoisseurs are realizing that our Apothecarium dispensaries are the place to go for the high quality and high potency products they seek. Furthermore, we can't wait to expand this category by launching additional Kind Tree concentrates including budder, badder, diamonds, and shatter in the coming weeks."

To celebrate the launch of these new products, Kind Tree will be hosting a pop-up at the Maplewood and Phillipsburg Apothecarium locations on May 21st. The event will feature product and accessory education as well as an opportunity to meet TerrAscend New Jersey's head grower, head of extraction and the manufacturing team. The first 300 customers at each location will receive prepaid coupons, which can be used at local businesses in the surrounding areas.

Photo: Courtesy of TerrAscend Corp.

