SHERBINSKIS Products Reach Canada Via Partnership With Final Bell

Final Bell Partners with SHERBINSKIS to Bring One of the World’s Most Revered Cannabis Brands to Canada

Final Bell, a provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions for cannabis brands, and SHERBINSKIS, the cult favorite California-based cannabis company, have partnered to bring SHERBINSKIS products to new areas, beginning with Canada. The first highly anticipated product launch, Orange Sherbs Live Resin All-in-One Vape, quickly sold out upon release in Ontario.

“Final Bell’s industry expertise, multi-geographical end-to-end supply chain for hardware and packaging, and seed-to-sale compliance infrastructure will allow SHERBINSKIS to provide the same high-end customer experience in Canada that established their brand in California,” Greg Boone, CEO of Final Bell Canada stated. “This partnership solidifies a long-standing relationship, born from a shared vision to provide a consistent, high-end cannabis brand experience that begins with incredible product.”

Final Bell is responsible for the end-to-end manufacturing, compliance, and go-to-market of SHERBINSKIS’ highly coveted cannabis products in the Canadian market. The brand’s legendary Gelato was deemed, “The World’s Most Sought-After Cannabis Strain” by streetwear and culture authority Highsnobiety.

Credited with producing some of the most influential genetics in modern cannabis including Sunset Sherbert, Mochi, and Bacio Gelato, this partnership with Final Bell will expand the brand’s availability into new markets. This will mark the first time SHERBINSKIS products are available outside of California and Michigan, and its successful foray into Canada sets expectation of continued acceleration of sales.

“A key component to our continued success is ensuring we’re offering our discerning customers consistency and quality every time they interact with our brand,” said Mario Guzman, founder of SHERBINSKIS. “That obviously goes for our cannabis but also the hardware and packaging we put it in. Final Bell brings best-in-class industry know-how in extraction, manufacturing, logistics, and scalability to help carry our vision forward to a much wider audience of cannabis connoisseurs.”

Final Bell enables cannabis brands to seamlessly enter new categories and markets, allowing them to scale while eliminating key risks to expansion. By managing critical supply chain, logistics, and manufacturing, Final Bell allows brands to focus on what has made them successful, instead of what bogs them down. SHERBINSKIS will utilize Final Bell’s end-to-end solution to quickly bring its product to new audiences while maintaining the quality and experience their customers demand.

Photo: Courtesy of Daniel Norin on Unsplash