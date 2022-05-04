Oklahoma Senator Jessica Garvin Receives Serious Threats Over Cannabis License Fees, FBI Investigates

Senator Jessica Garvin (R-OK) of the Oklahoma Senate received a threatening voicemail over a bill that aims to raise the license fees for the state medical cannabis grow operations, reported NonDoc.

“I am calling to let the sellout know that we are all against HB 2179. If it does pass, we will continue to operate if we have to fire the shots heard around the world,” said the caller. “We’re not scared of the [Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs]. We are not scared of the [Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation]. We are not scared of government fucking period.”

Alleged Citizen Of Cherokee Nation Threatens A ‘Shootout’

The identity of the caller was not publicly revealed because of the ongoing criminal investigation around the hostile voice message though he said he is a co-owner of a business in Sequoyah County and a citizen of the Cherokee Nation.

“If you motherfuckers want some, I will continue to operate. I will not fucking pay more for my license. So when I continue to operate when this bill passes, you bring your fucking asses to [my business in Sequoyah County] and we’ll have a fucking shootout right in the parking lot," the caller said. "Be sure to bring the Cherokee Nation, because my first citizenship is Cherokee, so you might want to bring them, bitches. Fuck all of you sellout fucking government pieces of shit.”

FBI Called In

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman, Brook Arbeitman, confirmed that even though her agency has original jurisdiction to investigate these kinds of threats against state officials, due to the caller possibly being a tribal citizen, the investigation was moved to the FBI.

“Because of the suspect’s tribal status and based on the McGirt Supreme Court ruling, we forwarded that investigation to the FBI,” Arbeitman said. “The OSBI takes threats to lawmakers extremely seriously, and we do all that we can to ensure their safety and security by working with our law enforcement partners.”

Julie Hubbard, communications director for the Cherokee Nation, commented, “The Cherokee Nation does not condone threats of any kind against public officials, regardless of the subject. If applicable, we will work with the relevant authorities regarding this matter, and we continue to work closely with our partners on upholding public safety on our reservation.”

Garvin, the author of the bill in question, noted that although this is not the first time her office has faced threats she is pleased that law enforcement is taking this issue seriously.

“I appreciate their dedication to my colleagues, our families and to me and will continue to work with these groups as they do the incredible work they are called to do,” Garvin said.

Rep. Scott Fetgatter (R-Okmulgee), a co-author of the measure, said “It’s shameful that people resort to this type of rhetoric and conversation in these scenarios.” He added that people should not view the caller’s message as some kind of representative of the entire medical marijuana industry in the state.

“Most of the people I work with in the marijuana industry are business owners and patients and just concerned citizens, and they are very respectful,” Fetgatter said.

It Was Governor’s Request

Fetgatter, explained that HB 2179 proposes higher marijuana grow operation license fees – from $2,500 across the board to $1.50 per square foot for those grows biggest than 1,667 square feet. He noted that the measure is part of a bigger batch of medical cannabis bills.

“The fee increase was actually a request by the governor during the State of the State. He asked the Legislature to increase licensing fees,” Fetgatter said. “He brought up several different states. I personally don’t agree that that solves any problems in the marijuana industry, but I carried the bill at his request to see what else we can get figured out to reign in this illegal marijuana situation that we have going on across the state.”

Photo: Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons