Legacy Cannabis Edibles Brand Cheeba Chews Launches Live Rosin-Infused Pâte De Fruit Chew MELTS

Cheeba Chews has launched MELTS, its first all-natural, live rosin-infused pâte de fruit chew edible. Made with five simple ingredients, including fruit purée, pectin and beet sugar, MELTS offer recreational consumers a vegan-friendly option that incorporates cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes that delivers full-plant effects in a long-lasting edible experience.

“With the emergence of live rosin-infused products, the time was ripe for us to respond to our customers’ request for an edible that fits specialized dietary plans and evolves to meet more seasoned expectations,” stated Eric Leslie, chief marketing officer and co-owner of Cheeba Chews. “As we developed MELTS, our focus kept turning to cannabis consumers who are looking for a pure edible solution. We came up with a product that has a unique complexity and true essence of the cannabis plant with the aroma, taste and effects to match it.”

Each craft batch of dairy- and gluten-free MELTS is carefully hand-blended with live rosin and fruit purée. By using a locally sourced solventless, full-spectrum cannabis oil blend that includes full-melt bubble hash from freshly frozen plants, edible connoisseurs can explore their cannabis palate while experiencing the complementary flavor pairing between terpene-rich rosin and specific fruit purées.

Cheeba Chews MELTS come in tins of 10 with 10mg of THC per piece and are currently available in three flavors across Colorado: Sweet Strawberry Jam, Fresh Apricot Jelly and Toasted Coconut Purée.

