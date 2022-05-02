AFC Gamma Enters Into $60M Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility With Commitments From Two FDIC-Insured Banks

AFC Gamma, Inc. AFCG has entered into a senior secured revolving credit facility with $60 million of current commitments from two FDIC-insured banks and the ability to increase the facility to $100 million. The two banks have over $70 billion of assets in the aggregate. AFC Gamma intends to use the available capital from the credit facility to fund unfunded commitments under loans to its existing borrowers, to originate and participate in commercial loans to cannabis operators that are consistent with its investment strategy, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The credit facility has a maturity date of April 29, 2025 and will bear interest at a floating rate of prime + 0.50%, subject to a prime floor of 4.00%. Upon closing the credit facility, AFC Gamma terminated its prior $75 million revolver that was provided by AFC Finance, LLC, an affiliate of Leonard Tannenbaum, AFC Gamma’s CEO.

“We are excited to have entered into our $60 million senior secured revolving credit facility led by two FDIC-insured banks with over $70 billion in assets. We are pleased to have begun our relationship with these two banks and look forward to receiving additional commitments under the credit facility over time,” stated Brett Kaufman, AFC Gamma’s CFO.

Photo: Courtesy of Mackenzie Marco on Unsplash

Related News