Bazelet Health Announces ACS Laboratory Analysis Shows 0% THC In Its Cannabis America Tri-Purpose Plant

Bazelet Health Systems, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Neon Bloom Inc. NBCO, announced that its Cannabis America plant produced 0% THC in a full panel chemical analysis conducted by ACS Laboratory, a DEA-licensed and ACHA-licensed lab.

Cannabis America plant produces fiber and hurd for industrial uses, nutritious seeds for food, beverage and cosmetic industries and the plant that serves as environmental hero by purifying soil and air.

"The Cannabis America plant variety is 100% THC-free and will help expand hemp production exponentially, particularly here in the U.S. For farmers who have been reluctant to grow hemp for fear of possessing an illegal controlled substance, they can now grow Cannabis America without fear of breaking the law and losing their investment. Cannabis America plants have as much THC as wheat, corn, or potatoes," Walter Tabaschek, COO for Bazelet said.

According to the DEA, "The definition of hemp does not automatically exempt any product derived from a hemp plant, regardless of the D9 -THC content of the derivative. In order to meet the definition of "hemp," and thus qualify for the exemption from schedule I, the derivative must not exceed the 0.3% D9 -THC limit."

Cannabis America plant qualifies for this exemption as it is THC-free.

Fiber and hurd from Cannabis America will be used in various industries such as building materials, textiles, compost, animal bedding, reinforcements, paper, insulation, and biofuel, among the estimated 25,000 products derived from industrial hemp plants.

Its seeds will be used to manufacture Bazelet’s new food ingredient called PECSA an acronym for Plant-based EndoCannabinoid System Activator. PECSA is a non-GMO, plant-based ingredient the company is selling to the global food, drug, cosmetic, and tobacco industries.

Lastly, Cannabis America plants are nature's soil and air purifier. As a low cost Phyto remedial agent for pollutants in soil, they capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere four times more than trees. The plants absorb CO2 while growing, making them carbon-negative crops.

Photo: Courtesy of Bazelet Health Systems, Inc.