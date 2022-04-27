Hospitality Concepts Have Never Had This Kind of Body and Mind Experience

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Alex Enchin, the founder of Holos Global, was a featured speaker at Benzinga’s Psychedelics Capital Conference on April 19, 2022.

Holos Global is a hospitality-concept that creates a new standard for immersive body and mind programming and is based in Costa Rica. Holos has a specialized focus on plant medicine experiences, future-proof design and enlightened guest experience.

You can view Enchin’s presentation on Psychedelic Hospitality in Nature here.

Photo by Christina Victoria Craft on Unsplash

