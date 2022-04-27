QQQ
Hospitality Concepts Have Never Had This Kind of Body and Mind Experience

by Mark Gilman, Benzinga Editor
April 27, 2022 1:24 PM | 1 min read

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Alex Enchin, the founder of Holos Global, was a featured speaker at Benzinga’s Psychedelics Capital Conference on April 19, 2022. 

Holos Global is a hospitality-concept that creates a new standard for immersive body and mind programming and is based in Costa Rica.  Holos has a specialized focus on plant medicine experiences, future-proof design and enlightened guest experience.

You can view Enchin’s presentation on Psychedelic Hospitality in Nature here. 

Photo by Christina Victoria Craft on Unsplash

