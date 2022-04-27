This Company Wants to Conquer the Mental Health Crisis by Using Nature

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

David Nikzad, Founder and CEO of Ei. Ventures Psilly was a featured speaker at the Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference on April 19, 2022.

Ei. Ventures’ Psilly is working towards becoming a leading global source for therapy powered by nature. The company is building a community and educational platform around the use of functional and psychedelic mushrooms to address a growing mental health crisis.

You can view Nikzad’s Healing Power of Botanical Medicines presentation here.

Photo by Matthew Ball on Unsplash