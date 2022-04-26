Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Announces Application For Listing Of Warrants, Engages PI Financial

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation GWAY has applied to list the warrants issued in connection with the private placement on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "GWAY.WT". The company has also engaged the services of PI Financial Corporation to provide market-making services in accordance with the CSE policies, commencing on April 25, 2022.

Warrants

The company anticipates that the warrants will commence trading on the CSE at the open of market on or about Monday, May 2, 2022. The listing of the warrants on the CSE remains subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the CSE.

On December 24, 2021, the company closed its non-brokered private placement offering of 7.27 million units of the company at a price of $1.10 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $8 million. Each unit consisted of one common share in the capital of the company and one common share purchase warrant with each warrant being exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of $1.65 until September 23, 2022.

The company recommends that all holders of warrants contact their respective broker, investment dealer, bank or trust company for assistance in depositing their securities in advance of the anticipated trading date of the warrants.

"Today we are delivering on one of our promises to investors, listing our warrants for trade. We have had a great relationship with investors, and we are looking to continue to build upon that," stated Darren Peddle, CFO of Greenway Greenhouse. "I would like to remind the warrant holders to deposit their warrants before May 2 if they hope to avoid any delays in their ability to trade them."

Market Maker

PI Financial will be Greenway Greenhouse's second market maker, supplementing the work of the Independent Trading Group which has been utilized by Greenway Greenhouse since, October 19, 2021.

PI Financial will trade common shares of the company on the CSE and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the company's common shares.

