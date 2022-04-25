Meet This Executive Whose Goal Is To Make Cannabis Shopping Easier

Photo by Add Weed on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Trevor Fencott, President, CEO and Director of Fire & Flower FFLWF FAF, was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on April 21, 2022.

Fire & Flower is a technology-powered, adult-use cannabis retailer with more than 100 corporate-owned stores in its network. The company leverages its wholly-owned technology development subsidiary, Hifyre, to continually advance its proprietary retail operations model while also providing additional independent high-margin revenue streams.

You can view Fencott’s presentation on Making Cannabis Shopping Easier here.

