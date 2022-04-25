QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Meet This Executive Whose Goal Is To Make Cannabis Shopping Easier

by Mark Gilman, Benzinga Editor
April 25, 2022 11:43 AM | 1 min read

Photo by Add Weed on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Trevor Fencott, President, CEO and Director of Fire & Flower FFLWF FAF, was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on April 21, 2022.  

Fire & Flower is a technology-powered, adult-use cannabis retailer with more than 100 corporate-owned stores in its network. The company leverages its wholly-owned technology development subsidiary, Hifyre, to continually advance its proprietary retail operations model while also providing additional independent high-margin revenue streams. 

You can view Fencott’s presentation on Making Cannabis Shopping Easier here. 

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 20-21. Don't miss out.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Benzinga Cannabis Capital ConferenceFire & FlowerPartner ContentCannabisMarkets