Intersecting Cannabis And Consumer Wellness Products

Photo by David Gabrić on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Michael Cammarata, President and CEO of Neptune Wellness Inc. NEPT, was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on April 21, 2022.

Neptune Wellness is a wellness brand focused on next-generation cannabis consumer products.

Watch the full interview here.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.