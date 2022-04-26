This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
Paul Gurney, CEO of CBD of Denver Inc. CBDD was a guest speaker at Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference on April 21, 2021.
CBD of Denver is a Colorado-based company with a wide variety of CBD products, which also operates in Switzerland.
Watch the full video here:
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
Picture credit: Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering in New York City this Fall! Don't miss out.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.