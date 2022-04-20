QQQ
Alex Todd & Jim Jones' Saucey Farms And Extracts To Reach Michigan

by Nina Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 20, 2022 2:25 PM | 1 min read

Luxury cannabis brand, Saucey Farms & Extracts, founded by CEO Alex Todd is officially expanding into Michigan. The expansion will present Saucey’s full product lines and brand-new Michigan-specific products to local consumers for recreational use.

“I am excited to be expanding into this critical market,” Todd stated. “After a successful and fully sold-out soft launch late last year in Michigan, there's versatile array of offerings we’re bringing to the community in a way that only Saucey can.”

To celebrate the expansion, Saucey will be releasing the following pre-roll strains within the market: Spicy Apple, White Truffle, Lollipop Kush, Fruit Stripe. The extended product footprint is the first of forthcoming developments within the state and the country at large.

Saucey Farms & Extracts is now available for purchase at local dispensaries throughout Michigan.

About Saucey Farms & Extracts

Originally known for creating high-end jewelry for celebrities such as Jay-Z, Rihanna and Kevin Hart, Todd crossed over to the cannabis space with Saucey in 2019, where he incorporates his New York design sensibilities with California’s most dependable and desirable cannabis genetic technology, cannabis chromatography.

Since its 2019 debut into the market with brand ambassador and rap artist Jim Jones, Saucey has amassed favor among hip hop’s elite, like Lil Uzi Vert, Yo Gotti, Rick Ross, Fetty Wap, Gary V and more. The brand has outfitted music studio sessions to Verzuz stages at Madison Square Garden with special limited releases like The Lox Pack.

Photo: Courtesy of Saucey Farms & Extracts

