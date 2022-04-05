Multi-Country Cannabis Operator Alpen Group Launches Having Completed Merger Of Plain Jane Wholesale With Wegrow

Alpen Group Inc. Announces Completion of Merger and Strategic Partnership

Multi-country cannabis operator Alpen Group Inc. is launching having completed the merger of leading American cannabis retail brand Plain Jane Wholesale with Swiss cannabis cultivator Wegrow and their strategic partnership with Swiss pharmaceutical company Alpex Pharma. The company has appointed Todd Boren, former co-CEO of a vertically integrat Form Factory and Plain Jane and founder of the MacArthur Fund, as its CEO.

The creation of Alpen Group leverages complementary brand portfolios, operational footprints, manufacturing facilities, and distribution capabilities. The strategic partnership with Alpex Pharma will generate significant processing and distribution synergies via established production infrastructure, including GACP cultivation facilities that ensure EU GMP of all finished goods, flower, and extracts. Alpex Pharma will also drive Alpen Group's cannabinoid-based medical prescription and pharmacy product formulation, clinical trials, product registration, pharma-grade storage, and global export.

In connection with the merger, Alpen Group has signed an exclusive agreement to cultivate, manufacture, and distribute Plain Jane's robust portfolio of trusted, highly scalable cannabis and CBD products across several key European markets.

"The regulatory and commercial environment surrounding the European cannabis sector, the largest and most progressive emerging cannabis market in the world, has never been more promising," stated Alpen Group CEO Todd Boren. "Alpen Group is emerging as an agile new industry leader on the continent and is advancing our mission to develop best-in-class, trusted medical and recreational cannabis products that uphold the highest standards of quality from soil to consumption. Drawing on the diverse expertise of the Alpen Group leadership team, we are poised for broader international expansion in pace with the legalization of cannabis across the globe."

Alpen Group has cultivation, genetics, extraction, and distribution operations in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and Canada.