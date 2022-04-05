This 4/20 Brings Free Cannabis Nurse Guidance Call Provided By Leaf411 & Cannabis Doing Good

In recognition of annual 4/20 celebrations, Leaf411, a cannabis nurse guidance call service, and Cannabis Doing Good, which promotes the efforts of purpose-driven cannabis companies, are partnering to offer Leaf411’s pre-scheduled guidance calls to consumers completely free of charge from April 17-23. The half-hour guidance sessions, which normally cost $25, can be pre-scheduled by visiting the Leaf411 website.

“Unfortunately, there are still barriers preventing some populations from accessing legal cannabis products, not to mention credible information about cannabis. For far too many citizens, the cost of cannabis products remains out of reach, impacting primarily lower income and minority populations,” stated Katherine Golden, a registered nurse and CEO of Leaf411. “There are many reasons to recognize and celebrate 4/20. But the annual holiday should also serve as a call to action for the industry to address the social equity challenges that remain. We are so grateful for the generosity of Cannabis Doing Good, who is providing funding to help cover the costs of bringing this service to everyone.”

The pre-scheduled guidance sessions enable consumers to speak directly with a cannabis-trained nurse who can help them make informed decisions about their cannabis purchases and consumption. The sessions can be scheduled at the consumer’s convenience, and provide more detailed, customized information than is available through the Leaf411 hotline, leaving callers feeling comfortable and confident in their cannabis use. The new scheduled guidance sessions were introduced earlier this year as Leaf411 expanded its services to reach more consumers.

“Leaf411 has shown they are dedicated to advancing the cannabis industry in a way that addresses racial equity and health equity,” Kelly Perez, co-CEO of Cannabis Doing Good said in a statement. “We love the idea that everyone should have access to trusted healthcare information and we are proud to help them bring this service to consumers in celebration of 4/20.”