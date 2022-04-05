SōRSE Technology Enters Thailand's CBD Marketplace Via Partnership With Hempagoda

SōRSE Technology Corporation has entered the hemp and cannabis marketplace in Thailand. The company has entered an exclusive partnership with Hempagoda to make the SōRSE Technology platform available to the Thai market.

Over the past three years, SōRSE has expanded its global presence to Australia, Canada, the EU, Latin America, the UK, Asia and South Africa. This licensing agreement will mark SōRSE’s entrance into Thailand and the greater Southeast Asia marketplace. The emulsions will be produced at Hempagoda’s 12,000 square meter facility in Bangkok.

Hempagoda CEO Vaughn Graham stated: “Since Thailand legalized the use of hemp and CBD in food and cosmetics, there has been plenty of interest from both consumer and food and beverage producers for product offerings incorporating cannabis. We've seen basic herbal teas and some other 'beginner market' products on the Thai market already. With our SōRSE partnership, we are empowering the entrepreneurship and creativity of Thai producers to develop unique, exciting, great-tasting products Powered by SōRSE.”

SōRSE’s water-soluble solutions launched at Cannabis Business Asia 2022 on March 23 and 24 in Bangkok, which is the leading event on the development of the Asian medical cannabis and hemp market. SōRSE VP of international markets, Tim O’Neill, and Hempagoda CEO, Vaughn Graham, presented at the conference on March 23 on “How to Incorporate Cannabinoids into End Consumer Products.”

SōRSE CEO Howard Lee stated, “This partnership presents an amazing opportunity for both our company and our partners to expand their reach into an emerging regional marketplace for infused products. Thailand is paving the way for neighboring Asian nations to consider the benefits of having hemp and cannabis products available to consumers. We’re excited to be the first American company to have products available in the Thai market; it’s a testament to all the hard work that has gone into creating a safe, stable, great-tasting product.”

Photo: Courtesy of Evan Krause on Unsplash