Georgia Bill Calls For Creation Of Psychedelics Committee To Study Therapeutic Potential

Georgia lawmakers advanced a bipartisan resolution that calls for the formation of a House study committee to investigate psychedelics, Marijuana Moment reported. The goal of the committee would be to analyze the potential therapeutic applications of the substances, such as psilocybin, and make recommendations for reforms.

The bill was taken up by the House Defense And Veterans Affairs Committee and approved unanimously via a voice vote. It was sponsored by House Appropriations Public Safety Subcommittee Chairman Bill Hitchens (R) and co-sponsored by Rep. Heath Clark (R), chair of the panel where the bill was introduced.

Before the vote, the focus of the discussion was on the potential therapeutic value of psychedelics for military veterans: “I certainly have a place in my heart for people who have post-traumatic stress syndrome and who’ve been able to overcome it through this treatment,” said Hitchens, who is himself a Vietnam War Veteran. “Everybody here would be in agreement that we are looking for opportunities to help serve veterans, and further their ability to be productive members after their service to this country,” added Clark.

According to the measure—which discusses the need for effective treatments for major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder for military veterans—, the Emory Healthcare Veterans Program located within the state has “experience in both veteran treatment and psychedelic treatments, and studies show substantial evidence that supports psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for the treatment of depressive disorders.”

The resolution also implies that psychedelics could be used to treat substance abuse-related disorders, since “research further indicates that psilocybin therapy can enhance sobriety-focused psychotherapy for addiction.”

The House Study Committee on Alternative Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Resources for Veterans would be tasked with undertaking “a study of the conditions, needs, issues, and problems mentioned above or related thereto and recommend any action or legislation which the committee deems necessary or appropriate.” The proposed committee would include the chair of the House Defense and Veterans Affairs Committee, two members appointed by the House speaker, one of which would be named chair of the study panel, and two members of the state Department of Veterans Affairs. A representative of the Georgia Department of Public Health was added to the committee through an amendment prior to the voting of the legislation.

The legislation is now headed to the House Rules Committee for potential floor consideration, but in case it is approved, there would be a tight turnaround deadline for any reports or recommendations, for the measure calls for the dissolution of the committee on December 1, 2022.

Photo courtesy from Wikimedia Commons