Valens Company Raises $22.5M Selling Units

The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS, a leading manufacturer of cannabis products, announced late Tuesday that it has entered into an agreement with Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. and Alliance Global Partners to sell 0,613,207 of its units for C$ 28,125,000 (approximately USD$22.5 million).

Each Unit will consist of one common share and one-half of a Warrant. Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one additional common share for a period of 48 months following the closing of the offering at an exercise price of C$ 3.20 per share, “subject to adjustment in certain events,” reported Valens in a press release.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to continue to pursue strategic growth initiatives in North America, provide funding for working capital and for general corporate purposes.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about April 5, 2022, and is subject to a number of customary conditions, including, receipt of all regulatory and stock exchange approvals.

The company will apply to list the shares (including the warrant shares) to be issued in the Offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and the Nasdaq Capital Market.