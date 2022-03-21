Medical Marijuana Solution Provider Elevate Holistics Is Integrating With Fullscript

Elevate Holistics, a multistate solution provider in the medical marijuana industry is integrating with Fullscript, a nutraceutical e-commerce platform, to provide patients with products to help support a more natural way of living.

"Until now, our main focus has been ensuring that patients in need of medical marijuana had access to this invaluable treatment method, but we recognized a need to promote greater awareness of other forms of naturopathic medicine," said Stephen Stearman, CEO of Elevate Holistics. "This integration with Fullscript will give our patients easy access to a whole host of natural products and the ability to improve their health and wellness without having to resort to pharmaceuticals to treat common ailments."

Elevate Holistics currently has naturopathic doctors creating protocols that patients can acquire to help with certain health conditions. With these protocols in place, the doctors can send patients tailored nutraceutical regimens with one click, simplifying the process and cutting down the time patients have to wait to receive recommendations, and the Fullscript integration will make the process of securing any recommended products even simpler.