Cannabis Brand Claybourne Reveals X-Games, BMX, Rodeo Competitors And Other Renegades As Its Ambassadors

Claybourne is trying to transform cannabis culture through its renegade brand ambassador team.

According to the marijuana brand founded by Riverside natives and childhood friends, the ambassador team is in stark contrast to the usual slick Hollywood lifestyle many cannabis brands aim to present.

"You won't see any flashy, hype beast, Rolls Royce driving, Gucci wearing Claybourne Co. ambassadors. There's nothing wrong with that, it's just not us," stated Claybourne Co. CEO & co-founder Nick Ortega.

"We're building an approachable cannabis brand. It's important to us to meet our customers where they are. Our ambassador program allows us to authentically connect with our customers in their environment," Ortega continued.

The talent – from rodeo riders to BMX pros to creators – explores how every day, people are successfully re-writing the rules and pursuing their dreams while incorporating cannabis as part of their daily routine.

The all-California-based roster includes an unfaltering up-and-coming rodeo rookie, Eli Necochea, the audacious Colby Raha, an X-games and free-style motocross competitor who came out of nowhere to reach the pinnacle of his sport, the iconic skateboarder Collin "Provider" Provost, the unconventional Bill Farrelly, a chain-stitch embroidery maker whose work has been seen by millions, and nonconformist stain glass artist, Madison Hahn.

The team also includes air conditioning/heating entrepreneur and motorcycle racer Chris Gil, barber and model turned Harley Davidson racer Clayton Braun, and BMX competitor Hobie Doan.

"Claybourne Co. is about people who do their own thing, answer their own call. This is a group of renegades and unsung game-changers with grit and determination who serve as a daily inspiration to all of us at Claybourne Co. to keep providing a premium, unmatched experience for our customers," commented Jonathan Griffith, co-founder and VP of marketing.

Ambassadors will create content, interact with fans at various tour stops around California and collaborate to promote the Claybourne Co. brand. Many will wear Claybourne Co. merch and logos in competitions.

Photo: Courtesy of Claybourne