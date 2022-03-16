Sugarbud Launches Infused Pre-Rolls With Up To 35% THC In Alberta

Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (OTCQB:SBUDD) (TSXV:SUGR) launched the company’s first infused 3 x 0.5g multi-pack pre-roll format "Mixed Greens" in Alberta.

"The art of blending requires the selection and combination of unique and different cultivars and kief while placing a premium on maintaining the harmony and balance between naturally occurring terpenes, flavors, aromas and cannabinoids throughout the entire process. The result is an altogether unique expression of the dried flower experience and is yet another fine example of the Sugarbud "House Style" that consumers have come to expect from the Sugarbud Craft Cannabis Collection," stated Sugarbud president and CEO, John Kondrosky.

Total THC will range between 280 – 350 mg/g with a total terpene profile of between 2-4%.

"We continue to rapidly diversify and expand the product offering within our Craft Cannabis Collection and are excited about bringing this new hand crafted and convenient pre-roll format to Alberta consumers," concluded Kondrosky.

The company expects to receive initial purchase orders from Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis in late March and expects their 3 x 0.5g Mixed Greens Pre-Rolls to be available for purchase from private cannabis retailers throughout Alberta in Spring 2022. AGLC is responsible for the wholesale distribution of recreational cannabis products to private retailers in the province.

