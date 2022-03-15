Adastra Holdings To Bring Zyre Brands Cannabis Vapes To Canadian Market

Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE:XTRX) (FRANKFURT:D2EP) entered into a private label manufacturing agreement with Zyre Brands Corp. under which Adastra will manufacture custom-formulated cured resin vape products to sell under the Zyre brand in the Canadian adult-use market.

Adastra's ability to produce and formulate quality, in-demand concentrates and vape products has been demonstrated through their established Phyto Extractions brand.

The inclusion of Zyre vapes into Adastra's production schedule establishes Adastra's strong footprint in the growing vape and concentrates segment. This agreement expands the company's rapidly growing contract manufacturing portfolio, highlighting Adastra's capabilities across multiple business verticals.

"We felt Zyre's leadership team and brand strategy was a strong addition to the growing contract manufacturing portion of our business. Its background and success in growing cannabis companies and startups is admirable, and complementary in our burgeoning industry. This, paired with their focus on targeting the young adult GenZ customer as a vapes only brand, gives us confidence that they are heavily invested in growing this partnership to the benefit of both parties," said Michael Forbes, CEO, Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Audrey Wong, CEO, Zyre Brands Corp is also enthused about the partnership. "Adastra has a demonstrated track record of success. Its strong extraction and processing capabilities made them our top choice private-label manufacturer, suited to launch our vape brand for the up-and-coming adult consumer. We were impressed by the quality of their input material and extraction capabilities, and look forward to working with the team to introduce our consumer-focused brand into the Canadian adult-use vape market." stated Wong.