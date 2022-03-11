Kaya Now Appoints Stormy Simon As A Director Of The Board

Kaya Now Inc., a media and technology holding company focused on the cannabis industry, has appointed Stormy Simon to its board of directors, effective immediately.

According to Kaya Now, Simon is an e-commerce pioneer and was an instrumental player at Overstock (OTCQX:OSTBP) during the formative years of e-commerce. Stormy spearheaded many departments during her tenure leading to the online retailer's success and turning it into a household name.

In 2016, Simon stepped down as president and member of the board to explore the then undefined cannabis industry. A long-time plant medicine supporter, she is passionate about the medicinal benefits and scientific value of cannabis and is an advocate for user rights.

Stormy has been recognized as a customer champion by Gartner 1to1 Media; was named a Power Player by the National Retail Federation for 2016's The List, People Shaping Retail's Future; and was awarded top innovator by Utah Women in Tech awards 2015.

Simon commented, "I look forward to lending my experience while also learning from Kaya's team. Kaya is building the combination of technical advertising solutions for a business community and trusted products and information for a passionate cannabis community, which I'm proud to be a part of High There and Canntinuum have done some heavy lifting to get to where they are, and I'm lucky they have invited me for the ride."