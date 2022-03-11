SpectrumLeaf And Voon Launches All Natural Hemp Snus Pouches With CBD

SpectrumLeaf Ltd and Voon Innovation co-launched Voon hemp Snus pouches – a natural, vegan and smokeless cannabis alternative that is nicotine-free. Utilizing proprietary technology, the two companies have developed a hemp pouch product to provide optimized bio-availability of hemp cannabinoids with zero THC.

"We came together as both Snus and CBD enthusiasts with the goal of developing a revolutionary hemp pouch product that existing Snus, nicotine pouch and CBD users can all enjoy comfortably. After almost a year of relentless research, development and testing, we developed a nano-infused hemp formulation that enhances the bioavailability of our Voon hemp Snus pouches. The nanoparticles are so small that they can pass straight through biological membranes. Our novel formulation allows the hemp to be efficiently absorbed directly under your lip," stated Frank Svandal, co-founder of Voon Innovation.

Felix Sundstrom, CEO of SpectrumLeaf Ltd. stated: "To truly create a hemp-based product suitable for our targeted markets, it was vital Voon hemp pouches had no THC, but was still able to deliver the offerings of hemp cannabinoids. Luckily, not only were we able to attain this with our unique technology, but we ensured that the ingredients were natural, vegan and free from gluten, soy and GMOs. Voon can easily be incorporated into a pouch user's daily usage routine or can just be a smokeless alternative for existing CBD users."

Voon hemp pouches are slim, white and dry with 20mg hemp extract in each pouch. Every can comes with 15 pouches and are available in 4 tasty flavors of Snazzy Tangerine, Wintergreen, Cool Spearmint and Pink Grape. Each can is lab tested with results easily accessible by consumers via Voon's web shop.

Photo: Courtesy of SpectrumLeaf Ltd/Voon Innovation