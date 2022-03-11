Investing In Cannabis Stocks Shows Poor Judgment, Says Biden Administration's Latest Anti-Pot Rhetoric

This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission.

Senators can buy stock in Pharma but for the love of God don’t invest in cannabis says Biden Administration!

Politico recently wrote an article about a new presentation that has been published by the Biden Administration in relation to the eligibility of security clearances when working with them. When Biden first took office, we were told that there was going to be a “new era” of cannabis tolerance, that unlike those evil “reds” – the “blues” were going to do good by the American Public and legalize cannabis. Of course, the moment that they took power – all of their promises were chucked out along with the poor aides who believed that their president was honest when saying that “past cannabis use would not have any effect on employment – only to fire those who had admitted past use.

Your federal security clearance has long been affected by cannabis use and according to the feds if you smoke more than 24 times you become ineligible to be a federal agent. In the latest “what the hell are they doing now” – the Biden Administration is doubling down on their anti-cannabis sentiment with a recent internal memo, which read;

“Eligibility may be negatively impacted if an individual knowingly and directly invests in stocks or business ventures that specifically pertain to marijuana growers and retailers,” according to the document. “Decisions to willfully invest in such activity could reflect questionable judgment and an unwillingness to comply with laws, rules, and regulations.” SOURCE: Politico

In other words, if you invest stocks into business ventures that pertain to cannabis growing and selling, you would have “questionable judgements” according to the administration. In other words, they are saying, "If you invest into cannabis, even if the market is saying that it’s a solid investment, even when laws around the country and the world are changing in favor of cannabis – you would have poor judgement.

Because of this, you would be denied clearance to higher security measures. Some people might read this and think, “Good – we can’t have potheads in the White House”, except I’d like to remind you that this is not about consumption. It’s about investing in companies that sell cannabis.

In essence, the federal government is saying that any support towards cannabis – which goes against the official narrative of the federal government – will limit your clearance because it’s “immoral”.

And what can you expect from a President that’s old enough to remember dinosaurs hatching from their first eggs? The fact of the matter is that Biden is cut from the cloth of the Drug War. If it wasn’t for the drug war, he would probably never have gained so much attention as he did now…not to mention, all the corporate sponsors who are now calling in their favorites are forcing the administration to remain irrelevant as the world changes around them.

What’s interesting however is that the Biden Administration has a problem with people investing into cannabis businesses, but sees no problem with Senators and Congress-people owning stocks in companies that manufactured and sold vaccines to the government. I mean, there’s definitely no conflict of interest there…right?

A Business Insider Article sheds the light on this;

Lawmakers held these investments in COVID-19-minded companies as Congress was at the center of pandemic relief efforts. In 2020 and 2021, members of Congress voted on six relief bills together worth nearly $6 trillion. Congress also authorized more than $10 billion to help drug companies develop and distribute vaccines and forced health insurers to cover the cost of getting the shot. SOURCE: Business Insider

When these Senators and Congress-people voted on these laws, and voted on the $10 billion relief to these vaccine manufacturers – did they do so without bias? Did they stand to gain money from their decisions? These are questions that “We the People” deserve an answer to – however, what we get instead is an administration that does everything in its power to do the opposite of what the people want.

You even had the entire “Pelosi Tracker” issue, which was a Twitter account that simply reposted the publicly available data on Pelosi’s investments. Many people noticed that whatever Pelosi invested in, a law or something would change in the market and they would make money. As a result, someone decided to post all her dealings and this allowed other people to invest similarly. To their surprise, everyone started making money. Could it be that Pelosi has inside information that is not accessible to the public? Would this be commonly known as “insider trading?” It’s questions like these that had that Twitter account suspended.

When confronted by the notion of politicians being allowed to trade – she dismissed the idea of any wrongdoing claiming “it’s a free country”. The Joe Rogan Experience took a closer look into this which you can watch here.

Something is fundamentally broken in government…

Often times I hear of people who talk about “capitalism” being broken – however, when you have a sitting administration that is pressing people for not showing their support for the cannabis industry by limiting security clearances due to selective investments in cannabis-related businesses and Senators and Congress-persons clearly engaging in a rigged system – this is no longer capitalism. The correct term is “crony capitalism” and it has gotten to such a point that the people guilty of buying the government and their respective “pocket politicians” they purchased in the process no longer hide their actions.

Maybe it’s time we get all of the money out of politics, set terms for all political offices and have an age limit. If it were up to me, I’d try to automate as much of the government as possible with the use of smart algorithms, but we’d need to have a mechanism for verifying that the information and processes within the algorithms can’t be tampered with.

Nonetheless – this article is meant to make you reflect on the absurdity that is “having rulers”. People who believe they own the world and we’re living here “rent free” while they tax our income and claim to be the good guys.