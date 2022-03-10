AFC Gamma Reports Net Income Of $21M For The Full Year 2021

AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) reported its results for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2021.

FY 2021 Financial Highlights

Net income of $21.0 million in 2021, or $1.57 per basic weighted average share of common stock

Distributable earnings of $24.7 million in 2021, or $1.85 per basic weighted average share of common stock

Book value per common share of $16.61 as of December 31, 2021, compared to $14.83 at the end of 2020

Since completing its initial public offering in March 2021, AFCG has distributed dividends of $1.67 per common share, in aggregate, yielding 8.8% on the IPO price

Q4 2021 and Year-to-Date Highlights

Net income of $7.0 million in Q4 2021, or $0.43 per basic weighted average share of common stock

Distributable earnings of $8.5 million in Q4 2021, or $0.52 per basic weighted average share of common stock

Paid a dividend of $0.50 per common share on January 14, 2022 for Q4 2021, representing a 16% increase from the prior quarter

Subsequent to the fourth quarter, AFCG closed a follow-on common stock offering of 3,291,832 shares raising approximately $63.0 million of additional net capital

“We are proud of all that was accomplished in 2021, including AFC Gamma’s initial public offering and remarkable growth of AFCG’s portfolio, which has positioned us as the largest institutional lender. Operating as a public REIT has allowed us to accomplish several goals, including valuable access to public debt and equity markets, which provides AFCG with an attractive cost of capital relative to its peers,” stated Leonard Tannenbaum, AFC Gamma’s CEO. “Looking ahead to 2022, we are excited to continue expanding our portfolio and supporting the rapidly growing cannabis industry. As a result of our meaningful growth and strong performance, we are pleased to increase our quarterly dividend by 10% to $0.55, which is the third consecutive quarterly dividend increase. We look forward to continuing to amplify our presence as a leading lender and driving shareholder value.”

Q4 Operations Highlights

Total expenses of $4.5 million , an increase of $0.6 million, or 16.5%, compared to the prior quarter

, an increase of $0.6 million, or 16.5%, compared to the prior quarter Earnings of $0.43 per basic weighted average common share

AFC Gamma, Inc. will host a conference call at 10:00 am (Eastern Time) on March 10, 2022, to discuss its quarterly financial results.

