Nabis Marketplace To Provide ACH Payment Integration For Thousands Of Cannabis Retailers

Nabis is scaling its marketplace, which lists over 4,000 actively selling products and facilitates transactions for thousands of retailers and exclusive brands, with a two-day shipping turnaround time.

“The Nabis Marketplace platform has redefined the way California cannabis brands and retailers do business,” stated Vince C. Ning, co-CEO and co-founder of Nabis. “We no longer view ourselves as just a licensed distributor. Rather, we are an end-to-end wholesale platform that addresses the fundamental problems of cannabis wholesaling, which boil down to transactional complexity and risk."

To further streamline the ordering process, Nabis Marketplace is launching a new ACH payment integration this month for retailers while continuing to facilitate communications between brands and retailers. The company is quickly becoming a go-to resource for cannabis companies of all sizes to build direct relationships.

“As a retailer, Nabis Marketplace has allowed us to make our buying process faster and much more efficient in terms of inventory turn and purchasing volume,” stated Michelle Mendoza, director of buying for the Sweet Flower dispensary network. “Additionally, for on-the-rise smaller brands, it is an avenue to market that did not previously exist.”

Nabis supports partners with end-to-end services that include live wholesale inventory updates, sophisticated data analytics, lower minimum delivery fees, exclusive promotions and customized delivery scheduling with two-day delivery guaranteed at over 95% delivery on-time-in-full rate.

Companies across California have taken note of Nabis’ offerings, resulting in recent notable partnerships with LBS Distribution, Mendocino Grasslands, Headwaters, Cali Select, Dodi, Pamos, Emerald Sun, Bad Hombre and Congo Club.

In the last 14 months alone, Nabis has more than doubled its platform’s transaction volumes. This milestone comes as a result of the steadfast reinforcement of the broader industry and operators that have partnered with Nabis to help shape its best-in-class technology products and first-party licensed fulfillment services.