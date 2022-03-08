Neptune Launches Forest Remedies Multi-Omega 3-6-9 Supplements In Sprouts Farmers Market Stores Across U.S.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSX:NEPT) has launched Forest Remedies Multi Omega 3-6-9, a line of innovative supplements made with Ahiflower oil, in Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide. A plant-based, vegan alternative to fish oil, Ahiflower oil delivers more quality omegas than other natural plants or seed oils, proven up to four times more effective than flaxseed oil. The Forest Remedies Multi Omega product line also comes in compostable, plastic-free packaging.

"Neptune Wellness is thrilled to launch Forest Remedies Multi-Omega 3-6-9 supplements to offer consumers a cleaner plant-based effective source of omega fatty acids as an alternative to supplements derived from traditional fish-based oils," stated Michael Cammarata, CEO and president of Neptune. "We're proud to prioritize clean, quality, plant-based products, and expect Forest Remedies to make great waves as consumers continue championing brands they feel good about. National distribution with Sprouts Farmers Market marks another important milestone in Neptune's progression into a fully-integrated consumer packaged goods company with a diverse suite of better-for-you brands, available in many of the country's largest retail chains."

As part of Neptune Wellness' dedication to plant-based products, a portion of the proceeds from the sales of Forest Remedies products will be donated to One Tree Planted, a non-profit tree planting charity, to help rebuild forests around the world.

