MedMen Opens New Cannabis Store In San Francisco In Partnership With Mirage Medicinal

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCQX:MMNFF) (CSE:MMEN) opened a new store on Union Street in San Francisco’s Cow Hollow neighborhood. The 3,222 square-foot shop, MedMen Union Street, marks the company’s inaugural partnership with equity-licensed partner Mirage Medicinal, led by Malcolm Joshua Weitz, a Mission District native and founder of Mirage Medicinal. Weiss will serve as CEO and part-owner of the MedMen Union Street location.

“MedMen is thrilled to collaborate with San Francisco-born and built cannabis and lifestyle brand Mirage Medicinal on our newest storefront on Union Street. Malcolm has an intimate understanding of San Francisco's legacy scene and its needs, and in joining forces, we’re empowered to better serve this community,” stated Michael Serruya, MedMen chairman and interim CEO. “A brand rooted in advocacy, grassroots activism and a relentless drive to create a more equitable industry, Mirage Medicinal is an integral part of San Francisco’s cannabis culture, and we’re honored to partner with them.”

Malcolm Weitz is equally e enthused about the partnership. “We entered into discussions with MedMen back in 2018, when I had just gotten out of jail and was looking to turn my legacy business into a legal venture. Equity rules allow a local independent cannabis entrepreneur to partner with large firms to open individual shops, which quickly became crucial given the steep costs of rent, architecture fees, legal fees, licensing and more," commented Weitz. "It’s been a long road, but the lessons we’ve learned in this journey have been invaluable. Together, we look forward to bringing a diverse range of products and unparalleled standard of patient care to Cow Hollow.”

MedMen Union Street will carry a full inventory of vaporizers, concentrates, pre-rolls, topicals and flower, including an array of high cannabinoid and terpene offerings and a diverse selection of brands such as Kiva, Alien Labs, Mirage Medicinal and more. These premium products will be available in-store or through in-store pickup orders placed in advance via MedMen’s proprietary online ordering service.