Cannabis Cultivator Claybourne Partners With El Blunto To Release 4 Pre-Roll Products

El Blunto and Claybourne Co. released four special edition El Blunto products that will employ Claybourne's top-shelf, indoor flower. The run will include two El Blunto singles, one with The Judge strain and the other with Strawberry C.R.E.A.M., as well as two El Bluntito 4-Packs with Black Triangle OG and Durban Poison strains.

"These strains are the most popular and sought after in our line-up. They're heavy hitting and packed with flavorful terpenes, and perfect for connoisseur consumers who enjoy high-quality product," said Nick Ortega, CEO of Claybourne Co. "To be able to launch our first collaboration ever, especially with El Blunto, is a milestone for us. We are extremely excited to partner with the best blunt producer in California and look forward to seeing how these perform in the market."

El Blunto products, distributed by Kiva Sales and Services, are available in 400+ dispensaries across California. "We're humbled that Claybourne recognized the quality that we're putting out into the world and wanted to partner" stated Q. Ladraa, CEO of Albert Einstone's, El Blunto's parent company. "They have a fantastic brand and their use of science-based breeding and cultivation makes them the perfect partner for us to work with."

Photo: Courtesy of Albert Einstone's LLC