Sunshine Botanicals Launches CBD Infused Multi-Tasking Skin Butter

Sunshine Botanicals has created a multi-tasking formulation that transforms dry, inflamed and compromised skin conditions. Extreme Hydration Soothing Skin Butter, one of Sunshine's most luxurious products, is a mix of proven botanical extracts infused with full-spectrum CBD to create a serious, multi-tasking skin butter.

"CBD is not just for pain and anxiety anymore," said Emily Fritchey, Sunshine Botanicals founder and CEO.

Studies have shown that full-spectrum CBD's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties make this an essential ingredient in corrective skincare. Cannabis and CBD extract positively affect aging skin, especially when combined with synergistic herbs for targeted treatment for ultra-dry, sensitive skin needs.

"We were wild-crafting our active ingredients long before it was a trend and marketing strategy," Fritchey added. "I think like a chemist and work as an herbalist, and the science and use of plant medicine in aesthetics is at the core of all we do."

The effect of CBD on the endocannabinoid system is very targeted to fight free radicals and oxidative stress, and when blended with other potent botanical extracts such as St. John's Wort, White Birch Bark, Comfrey, and Oregon Grape Root, a virtual anti-aging, skin healing arsenal is born, Fritchey.

A 2015 study found that CBD helps reduce inflammation and aids in specific skin illnesses related to inflammation. CBD's anti-inflammatory properties also help lessen the symptoms of skin conditions such as psoriasis and eczema, and inflammatory symptoms like itching, rashes, swelling, and red patches show improvement with CBD.

As a result of the proven benefits of all these ingredients, you can achieve softer, clearer, younger-looking skin when using a full-spectrum CBD. This blend is a virtual godsend for anyone with severely dry, fragile, and sensitive conditions on the face, hands, and body.

Photo: Courtesy of Sunshine Botanicals