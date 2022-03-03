Kosmik Brands Launches High Dosage In Michigan With Supernova

Cannabis brand Kosmik Brands is launching its High Dosage line in Michigan medical market with four flavors

The company prides itself for creating an immersive and personalized consumer experience – one-of-a-kind Classified flavors and has unveiled an original High Dosage line.

With 50mg per piece and 200mg per bag, Supernova is the first step in the High Dosage journey.

The Original Supernova was released in Oklahoma in November of 2020 and instantly became a fan favorite. In addition to Original, Michigan will also get the three new Supernova flavors launching in Oklahoma: Blue, Pink, and Green. These amazing mystery flavors became available for medical purchase on March 2, 2022.

Several months ago, Kosmik Brands became available in Michigan for both recreational and medical consumption. Michiganders were quick to join the Kosmik fan-club, especially since they were given a flavor that is exclusive to the Great Lakes State – Parsec Pineapple; Michigan is also the only state to carry the delicious Chocolate Kovered Strawberry year-round. But more importantly, this is the first of Kosmik’s High Dosage products to become available in the Michigan market – a quantum leap in edibles.