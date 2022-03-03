NeonMind Teams Up With BioScript Solutions To Expand Its Clinic Network For Interventional Psychiatry Treatments

Psychedelic drug company NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FRA:6UF) announced Thursday a strategic partnership with BioScript Solutions, a Canadian leader in specialty care. Under the terms of the partnership, NeonMind and BioScript Solutions will leverage BioScript Solutions' extensive national network of community-based infusion clinics to expand access to NeonMind's interventional psychiatry and unique treatment programs for Canadians.

Since 2001, BioScript Solutions' clinical network has been providing patients with a safe, comfortable environment to receive specialty therapies for chronic health conditions. With over 100 conveniently located clinics across the country, run by a team of highly experienced nurses, BioScript remains committed to being at the forefront of innovative patient care.

NeonMind expects to select and announce its first location within BioScript Solutions' network in the first half of 2022. The company expects to provide care through additional clinic locations throughout 2022, expanding to further locations and services in 2023 and beyond.

"We are thrilled to advance the development of our specialty clinics division through our partnership with BioScript Solutions," Robert Tessarolo, president & CEO of NeonMind stated. "We now have multiple strategic partnerships in place with leading specialty care providers and have built an enhanced clinic network with greater reach. This positions us well to identify and open high-impact clinic locations that will serve local community needs and expedite our time to market. We look forward to working with BioScript Solutions to bring the therapeutic benefits of interventional psychiatry including evidence-based innovative therapies such as psychedelic modalities to mental health patients across the nation."

Commenting on the partnership, Chris Dalseg, vice-president strategic growth and marketing of BioScript Solutions, said, "This partnership with NeonMind is part of our ongoing mission to simplify access to specialty care for Canadians from coast to coast, and directly within their own communities. Mental health continues to be a growing global health concern, and we are thrilled to be able to continue expanding the breadth of our services supporting NeonMind's novel approach to mental health treatments."

Photo: Courtesy of NeonMind