California Cannabis Brand CLICK Invites Small And Large Investors Via Initiative With Seedinvest

CLICK, the California cannabis brand under parent company, VB Brands, opened an equity crowdfunding initiative through a partnership with Seedinvest, an investment platform for growth-obsessed start-ups.

Aimed at a broad scope of investors, CLICK’s launch with SeedInvest is welcoming investments small and large with opportunities in a new, growing category on the market. The California-based high-tech brand launched in April of 2020, with sales in over 100 dispensaries as well as an active direct-to-consumer sales channel and expansion into other states and territories, including Canada. CLICK is offering products targeting consumers looking for a fast-acting, discreet, portable option. With the use of nanotechnology, CLICK sprays deviate from other sublinguals, tinctures, and edibles, giving consumers fast effects.

“We’re very excited to open up the door to new investors who can commit to as little as $1000,” comments CEO, Luke Stanton. “Our brand has always prioritized the connection with our customers and we are looking forward to this partnership with Seedinvest so they [and others] can own a part of their favorite company!”