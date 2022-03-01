Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Reveals Lower Net Loss For Q4 And Full Year 2021

Manufacturer of transdermal cannabinoid therapies for neuropsychiatric disorders, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) reported Tuesday financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

“In 2022, we look to build on last year’s progress as we continue to enroll patients in our confirmatory pivotal Phase 3 trial in Fragile X syndrome, initiate a Phase 3 program in autism spectrum disorder and report topline results in our Phase 2 trial in 22q11.2 deletion syndrome,” Armando Anido, chairman and chief executive officer of Zynerba stated. “We are committed to achieving our goal of bringing the first pharmaceutical product indicated for the treatment of behavioral symptoms of Fragile X syndrome to market, as well as advancing Zygel in other rare and near rare neuropsychiatric indications.”

Q4 And Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Research and development expenses were $21.4 million for full year 2021, including stock-based compensation of $2.8 million.

including stock-based compensation of $2.8 million. General and administrative expenses were $15.3 million for full year 2021, including stock-based compensation of $3.0 million.

including stock-based compensation of $3.0 million. Research and development expenses were $5.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, including stock-based compensation of $0.4 million.

for the fourth quarter of 2021, including stock-based compensation of $0.4 million. General and administrative expenses were $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, including stock-based compensation expense of $0.7 million.

in the fourth quarter of 2021, including stock-based compensation expense of $0.7 million. The net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $8.82 million , with basic and diluted loss per share of $(0.22), comapred to net loss of $9.62 million, and loss per share of $0.33 in the same period of 2020.

, and loss per share of $0.33 in the same period of 2020. The net loss for the full year 2021 was $37.3 million, with basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.95, versus a net loss of $51.34 million for the full year 2020.

with basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.95, As of December 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $67.8 million, compared to $59.2 million as of December 31, 2020.