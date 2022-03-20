How Long Do Marijuana Edibles Stay In Your System? (Asking For A Friend)

This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission.

Many people prefer edibles to other forms of cannabis. Some people like it because of its regular appearance, while others don't because they can't stand the harshness of smoking flowers. Edibles are one of the top five preferred methods of consuming cannabis. It is safer and tastier than most methods. Additionally, cannabis edibles are legal to consume in most public spaces, but this does not remove their negatives.

Like every consumable, edibles also have health risks. They can be detected in the blood, urine, and saliva, just like other cannabis products. The upside is that it takes more time for its effects to subside, so the user gets to feel suitable for a long time. With the increasing cannabis reforms blitzing through the US, cannabis retailers are developing edible products for sales.

What are Cannabis Edibles?

Cannabis Edibles are regular food products that have been prepared with cannabis. These foods contain a significant amount of cannabis, enough to induce an intense "high" effect on the consumer. Some edibles have less THC than cannabis flowers, while others have equal levels or more THC than smokable cannabis. Edibles can be in the form of cookies, gummies, candies, capsules, or beverages. Medical marijuana edibles may be more restrictive on selection due to the high dosages needed for things like chemotherapy.

Simply put, edibles are food products that contain cannabinoids.

Edibles are best consumed at home; however, they are occasionally served at parties and cannabis establishments. They are sold in recreational cannabis dispensaries and can be made at home with recipes on the web. New edibles consumers are advised to start with about 2 mg of THC products and then build up from there. It's better to consume edibles in low doses because they tend to induce very intense highs, even more severe than vaping or smoking.

Breakdown of Edibles in The Body

The body doesn't process edibles the same way it processes inhaled cannabinoids. Once a person eats an edible, it goes through the digestive tract and is broken down by the body organs involved in the normal digestion process. The liver also processes these digested materials.

The THC components in the digested materials are converted to 11-Hydroxy THC. This conversion is responsible for the highly intense psychoactivity the consumer feels a few minutes after consumption.

The cannabinoids in edibles take a longer time to digest completely, unlike those in smokable cannabis and vape. For one, the processing phase is delayed for at least an hour or two, which causes the user to feel normal for about two hours after eating the product. In smoking or vaping, the user feels the impact as soon as the cannabinoids enter the bloodstream. This is why it is pretty tricky to overconsume edibles.

Some edible varieties yield faster than others. In particular, candy and chocolate edibles. Scientists say that this happens because these products can melt in the mouth and diffuse into the bloodstream easily. For other baked goods like cakes and cookies, they go through the regular route.

After edibles are entirely broken down and allowed to enter the bloodstream, the user can remain high for up to 12 hours or more if a more potent product is consumed.

Edibles and Drug Tests

Some states in the U.S. have laws that guide against the use of cannabis at the workplace. Employees are also warned against using marijuana. This is usually maintained by regular drug tests during office hours. In some legal states, this law has been scrapped, and workers are no longer required to pass THC drug tests to maintain their job positions. Flip through your workplace's policy to ensure you can continue to enjoy cannabis as a hobby. Trust me; no one wants to lose their job just because of their love for weed.

If you think you can't do without your regular dose of edibles, then you'd be interested in the following information on how to work around your cannabis drug tests.

Depending on the sample tested, these test materials are uniquely modified to detect even the tiniest amount of cannabis in the body. Cannabinoids can remain in the body by hiding within certain parts.

At most, THC can remain in the bloodstream for up to four hours but can stick to saliva molecules for more than a day at most. Companies commonly test employee urine to retain cannabinoids for up to a month. The most extended period a cannabinoid can remain detectable in a human is three months (90 days), and it is usually within the hair follicles.

This proves that cannabis can be detectable in the system regardless of the method of consumption. Regular consumers have cannabinoids in their system (blood, saliva, urine, or fair) longer than these standard durations. The above time limit is observed among casual edibles users based on THC consumed. To reduce the risk of being caught with a positive cannabis drug test, it's best to detox with your go-to detox kit. You must also drink water, a lot of it.

The Downside of Eating Edibles

The best way to consume edibles is by micro-dosing (consuming edibles with cannabinoids no more than 1–5 mg). The biggest concern arises when excess edibles are consumed. This results in confusion, insomnia, hallucinations, paranoia, and cannabis-induced psychosis. There have been emergency cases where patients suffering from panic attacks confess to consuming too many edibles.

There are also reports of older adults suffering from cardiac-related issues after consuming a high amount of cannabis. These cases have put edibles in a bad light, as many believe consuming edibles brings one step closer to cognitive impairments, lack of coordination, and even worse scenarios. The truth is that edibles have to be used responsibly, especially when the dominant cannabinoid in the product is THC.

Last Words

Frequent consumption of edibles could lead to an addictive habit unless the edibles consumed have been microdose to the lowest limit. Even this could cause the user to be tolerant and feel the same level of high if the dosage is topped.

Users are put at more risk when they unknowingly consume edibles spiked with synthetic drugs like Spice or K2.

It is best to either prepare your edibles yourself or purchase them from trusted sources like cannabis dispensaries or licensed edibles bakers/producers around your location.