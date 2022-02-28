Lexaria Bioscience Optimistic About Positive Study Results

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) achieved myriad milestones in 2021, with CEO Chris Bunka noting in an annual letter to shareholders that January 2021 marked the birth of a modern version of the company. A recent article contains excerpts from the letter, in which Bunka writes, “During 2021, we completed research & development (‘R&D’) and validating work equal to or greater than all the combined amount previously completed since 2018!

We have conducted studies across broad areas of interest but also concentrated in specific areas where we have supportive data,” In 2021, Lexaria’s most significant area of investigation was DehydraTECH(TM)-processed cannabidiol (“CBD”) for the potential treatment of hypertension and heart disease. And starting in April or possibly sooner, the company plans to begin dosing in its largest-ever hypertension study.

Before this spring, Lexaria also plans to launch a complex animal study evaluating DehydraTECH-CBD as a potential treatment to inhibit seizure activity. The company will also pursue efficacy modeling through 2022 with DehydraTECH-CBD in animals for other possible therapeutic indications, in addition to launching a human study evaluating DehydraTECH’s ability to promote nicotine delivery characteristics in oral tissue. “The goal of our three major studies is to generate sufficient data to support either regulated IND-type applications or to stimulate corporate partnering within their appropriate market sectors. We are optimistic of positive results — noting that science can be unpredictable — and, if so, expect 2022 to be our most exciting year ever!”

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria’s patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream by promoting more effective oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x and, in some instances with cannabinoids by as much as 27x compared to standard industry formulations, reduce time of onset from one to two hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes. The technology is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (“NSAIDs”), PDE5 inhibitors and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 23 patents granted and over 50 patents pending worldwide. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.LexariaBioscience.com.

