Fire Flower Launches Next Business Day Cannabis Deliveries In Metro Vancouver Area

byVuk Zdinjak
February 24, 2022 9:43 am
Fire Flower Launches Next Business Day Cannabis Deliveries In Metro Vancouver Area

Pineapple Express Delivery Inc., a subsidiary of Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.'s (TSX:FAF) (OTCQX:FFLWF) will begin offering next business day delivery through BC Cannabis Stores' e-commerce website in the Metro Vancouver region beginning the week of Feb. 28, 2022. The partnership comes after Pineapple Express was the successful proponent of a competitive RFP process.

The acquisition of Pineapple Express was announced by Fire & Flower in Dec. of 2021 and closed on Jan. 25, 2022, becoming a key part of the company's Hifyre cannabis consumer technology platform.

"We know cannabis consumers want fast delivery. With Pineapple Express, the only delivery provider offering next-day delivery to BC Cannabis Stores customers in the Metro Vancouver region, they'll now be able to take advantage of this service," stated Randy Rolph, president, Pineapple Express.

"The scale of Pineapple Express is unmatched across Canada and through efficiencies of this magnitude, we are able to offer delivery services at an extremely cost effective and rapid manner," concluded Rolph.

The Pineapple Express Delivery management team has over 10 years of experience offering same-day 60-minute delivery services in multiple industries across Canada with a record breaking 40,000 deliveries per month.

