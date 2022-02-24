Cannabis-Focused Tech Company Canbud Distribution Rebrands As Steep Hill

Cannabis-foused analytics provider Canbud Distribution Corp. (CSE:CBDX) will change its corporate name to "Steep Hill Inc." The compan has filed articles of amendment with an effective date of Feb. 28, 2022 to change its name.

Canbud Distribution's new stock symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange will be "STPH", and the company expects its shares will commence trading under the new name and ticker symbol on or about market opening on or about Feb. 28, 2022.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of the company will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged. The company encourages any shareholder with any questions or concerns to contact the company or to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent.

Canbud is a science and technology company focused on providing products and services, including analytical testing services within the hemp and cannabis market sectors.