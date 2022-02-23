QQQ
Willow Industries Raises $2M, Accelerating Company's Growth As Standard For Clean Cannabis

byNicolas Jose Rodriguez
February 23, 2022 6:12 pm
Willow Industries, a cannabis industry leader in post-harvest microbial decontamination technology, closed a $2 million Series A venture funding round from a top-tier syndicate of cannabis institutional investors including Panther Group, LAGO Innovation Fund and PhytoPartners.

Willow's latest round of financing will continue to accelerate its exponential growth as the standard for clean cannabis, cementing the company as an essential part of the critical supply chain in the industry. WillowPure technology is currently deployed in 26 states and has started to expand internationally with Canada and Australia.

"Their patented kill-step technology, combined with a focus on quality assurance and comprehensive microbial support, has made WillowPure widely adopted as the industry standard decontamination solution," said Steve Schuman, managing director of Halley Venture Partners in a recent press release.

The company also announced that it will continue to expand and support new markets as they legalize, educating cultivators on microbial contamination and compliance testing.

"We look to continue to set the standard for high quality, clean cannabis within the industry. Consumers are demanding transparency from cultivators, and we are well-positioned to continue advancing our technology with hardware and software to be the catalyst for consumer safety," said Jill Ellsworth, founder & CEO of Willow. "The Series A financing will allow us to double-down on accelerating our national & international growth plans."

Jordan Tritt, CEO and co-founder of Panther Group, added, "As the industry drives towards legitimacy and national legalization, Willow Industries' unique focus on microbial understanding and quality assurance throughout the manufacturing process has positioned the company as a pillar for compliance standards in the industry."

WillowPure is the only organic kill-step available on the market today, operated off a simple use system that flows within the production process.

"We believe with new levels of strictness being implemented by regulations, that a kill-step will become a standard for the industry. It is our belief that the Willow kill-step will become this standard and the market leader for mitigating this critical problem. Ultimately, cultivators and the American consumer will demand an organic kill-step like WillowPure for the products they ingest, both to improve freshness and get rid of mold and mildew," said Jonathan Rubin, portfolio analyst and partner at PhytoPartners.

Photo by Yassine Khalfalli on Unsplash

