Nevada's The Source+ Launches Sales Of Travis Barker's CBD Wellness Products

Marijuana company The Source+ launches sales in all of its stores of celebrity Travis Barker’s CBD wellness products, Barker Wellness.

Barker, best known as a musician with rock band Blink-182, launched Barker Wellness in February 2021, a vegan wellness company focused on empowering lives through CBD products.

The Source+’s locations throughout Nevada are now offering:

Barker Wellness CBD Recovery Tincture 1000 mg

Barker Wellness CBD Pain Relief Cream 400 mg

Barker Wellness CBD Recovery Snap Packet Tincture 17mg

“We’re excited to launch sales of Barker Wellness CBD products, which are designed to nurture both body and mind,” Tina Ulman, director of brands for The Source+ stated. “Health and wellness have always been the foundation of The Source+ and we are proud to add the Barker Wellness products to our lineup.”

The Source+ offers additional Barker Wellness products at its Henderson location, including: