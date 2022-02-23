Michigan's Common Citizen Teams Up With L.A.-Based Cannabis Vaporizing Innovator Omura

Common Citizen announces partnership with cannabis vaporizing innovator Omura

Cannabis company Common Citizen confirmed Wednesday exclusive product partnership with Omura, a Los Angeles-based cannabis vaporizing innovator. Omura’s state-of-the-art cannabis vaporizers will be available this month at all Common Citizen locations.

The historic cross-country partnership is the latest example of Common Citizen’s commitment to serving the unique needs of Michigan’s patients and adult-use customers.

“We are proud to be working with Omura, a leader in state-of-the-art cannabis vaporizing technology that will help us enhance and grow our line of safe, high-quality cannabis vaping products,” stated Michael Elias, Common Citizen CEO. “At Common Citizen, we are committed to Cannabis for Humanity and serving the unique needs of our patients and adult-use customers. Our partnership with Omura is our latest effort to achieve this goal.”

Omura will provide biodegradable whole flower cannabis vaporizing cartridges, Flowersticks, to Common Citizen that will be filled with Common Citizen’s safe, high-quality cannabis. Omura products provide an easy to use, “heat-not-burn” vaping platform for consumption of whole flower cannabis and hemp CBD. Its proprietary pre-filled Flowersticks and heat-not-burn device ensure precision dosing and sustainability, providing a clean, convenient and smoke-free experience.

“We are particularly excited about partnering with Common Citizen because of its focus on patient over product and giving back to the communities it serves — a philosophy we also embrace here at Omura,” Mike Simpson, Omura CEO said in a statement. “We look forward to sharing our expertise in the cannabis vaping market and helping Common Citizen continue to serve the individual cannabis needs of its customers.”