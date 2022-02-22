Like Weed But Not The Smell? Odorless Cannabis Smells 600% Less Skunky Than Regular Marijuana

CannabCo Pharmaceutical Corp. released the results of a 50-page extensive lab report conducted by a third-party specialty laboratory and testing facility specialized in odor.

Scentroid was chosen for its experience and extensive work with governments, municipalities, various environmental sectors and fortune 500 companies.

Tests were conducted at Scentroid , a lab specializing in odor assessment and environmental odor impact. At the request of one of the "big four" financial consulting firms, a report was commissioned providing extensive detail on the PureScent technology. More specifically a comparative analysis was conducted between the Odorless Cannabis product and regular cannabis with respect to the odor produced and its impact in the surrounding areas. "The Odorless Cannabis product is revolutionary both in its quality and the implications it has in the market" stated CannabCo's president and CEO Mark Pellicane . "It was important to us and our market partners that we demonstrate, in a quantitative fashion, the true impact of Odorless Cannabis and as such we embraced the idea of comprehensive testing from a certified lab."

Multiple tests, conducted under detailed and specific lab conditions with identical conditions and concentrations, showed shocking results: a near 600% reduction in odor over regular cannabis.

"We knew what to expect," said Pellicane, "nevertheless receiving quantitative numbers that are so significant to the market was a major milestone for the company."

The report concluded Odorless Cannabis was barely detectable in a 4-meter radius, while regular cannabis odor was disruptive and negatively impactful in a 50-meter radius.

Scentroid also conducted hedonic testing which measures the effect, or likelihood, of how the odor could impact negatively on other people. The report states that "hedonic testing is an important metric because it means that even if the same strength odor is released during storage, vaporization, or combustion, the 'odorless' cannabis will create fewer complaints and seem less intense." Regular cannabis odor was deemed 90% likely to illicit a complaint or negative response whereas with Odorless Cannabis, that likelihood was insignificant.

CannabCo continues to develop its products in anticipation of its industry launch in early 2022.