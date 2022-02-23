This article was originally published on Grassdoor and appears here with permission.

Changes in law and more research on marijuana’s medicinal and recreational value have increased its use. Sometimes people desire to get the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) out of their system to pass a drug test or eliminate toxins out of their bodies. Detoxification is the primary and most effective method of removing weed from the bloodstream.

Taking a drug test can be scary for people who consume weed often. Today, the internet contains a lot of information for different audiences on how to flush away THC. However, marijuana users should be cautious because some information can be false or just confusing.

To help you get started on the right foot, here’s a clear, helpful guide to getting weed out of your system as efficiently as possible.

How long does cannabis stay in your system?

Before determining how to get weed out of your system, you should understand how long the THC stays in your bloodstream. When a person consumes marijuana, they feel the effects immediately. However, the marijuana metabolites remain in their bodies even after the effects disappear.

After ingesting or smoking weed, the liver mobilizes it into hydroxyl and carboxy-metabolites, which later leave the body through urine. Additionally, various body tissues absorb it and release it to the bloodstream. The plants’ remnants, called cannabinoids, are detectable in the saliva, urine, and blood.

Drug tests can detect it in the blood tests up to thirty days after use. However, how long weed stays in the body depends on various factors, such as the dosage or amount consumed, THC levels in the drug, age, hydration, body mass index (BMI), and the frequency of ingestion. Some factors like age might not be related to weed, but they influence how the body metabolizes it.

Other factors like dosage determine the time that the body requires to eliminate the THC from the system. For example, people who consume weed more often and in higher doses are likely to have longer detection times of up to months. Additionally, ingested weed stays in the individual’s body longer than smoked weed.

THC Dose: THC effects are cumulative. That means that smoking frequently or taking more edibles increases the THC levels in the body. For example, a person who smokes daily is likely to test positive for weed for more months than a person who smokes weekly or monthly.

BMI or Body Fat: When healthcare experts are searching for the correct answer for the question “how long is weed in your system,” they consider the individual’s BMI. The fat in the body stores marijuana, meaning that having more fat concentration or a higher BMI prevents the body from metabolizing the THC faster. Therefore, the weed is likely to stay longer in a fat person’s body than a slimmer person.

Metabolism: Weed stays longer in the bloodstream of people with slower metabolism because their bodies eliminate the THC and other metabolic chemicals slower.

Gender: Weed is likely to stay longer in men’s bodies than women’s bodies because the former have less body fat and metabolize the marijuana slower. The detection periods also depend on the type of drug test. Research indicates that urine tests can detect weed for up to ninety days, while a saliva test can detect cannabinoids up to three days after consumption. The duration of the hair test is ninety days for regular users.

How to get weed out of your system?

After smoking or ingesting weed, the body requires time to break it down. However, several strategies can help the body to metabolize it faster. The best ways to detoxify the body include:

Exercise

When a person exercises, they lose toxins through sweat. Working out detoxifies the body, increasing the body’s rate of THC metabolization. Another advantage of physical activities is that they lower BMI and stimulate fat cells to release more THC. To get rid of more marijuana within a shorter period, the person should lift weight and do cardio training. Combining these activities burns more fat and causes one to sweat more.

Take a mixture of Water and Lemon Juice

Wellness experts approve of lemon juice as a detox drink. Lemons and limes have high amounts of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. These contents enable the juice to eliminate the THC metabolites from the patient’s system.

To make it more efficient, the person should mix one tablespoon of the juice with half a liter of water. Additionally, they should drink the mixture approximately seven times a day. The amount consumed also depends on the vaping frequency. However, one should avoid taking too much of the juice to avoid damaging their digestive system with the acidic contents of lemon.

Drink A Lot of Water

Plain water is an excellent detoxifier. It is natural and appropriate for people whose digestive systems cannot take the acidic elements of lemon juice. Water hydrates the body, eliminates the toxins from the body, and dilutes the urine. Taking a lot of water causes the frequent urge to urinate and clear the body’s systems.

Drink Tea or Coffee

Taking tea or coffee is an effective method of detoxifying the body. Like water, it causes a person to urinate more frequently, hence flushing THC and other toxins out of the body. Besides being a stimulant, coffee also contains antioxidants that detoxify the body naturally.

Mixing the coffee with water and taking vitamin B supplements helps it cleanse the body faster. Green and dandelion teas contain low caffeine levels and boost the body’s metabolism. Therefore, people planning to take a drug test should consider taking more espresso several days before the test to ensure that their bodies are weed-free.

Use Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is a natural and popular alternative to commercial detoxifying products. Natural wellness enthusiasts use it as a health tonic. It works by boosting the person’s metabolism and allowing the cannabinoids to pass through the system faster.

This detox drink also possesses antimicrobial qualities that assist in removing sludge toxins from the human body. However, it is advisable to avoid taking this detox solution straight because it has acidic properties and easily damages the mouth’s lining. Instead, mix several teaspoons of the juice with water and drink the solution.

Adopt a “Green” Diet

Eating various green vegetables, such as kale, spinach, and broccoli can effectively flush weed out of the bloodstream. They provide the body with different minerals and vitamins which hasten metabolism.

Conclusion

People seek to eliminate weed from their systems for different reasons. THC’s duration of time in the system depends on factors such as metabolism, weed dosage, and body fat. Detoxification is the most effective method of getting marijuana out of the bloodstream. Exercising and taking water, lemon juice, coffee, tea, and apple cider vinegar may not guarantee a negative drug test, but they do help to cleanse the body naturally.