Michigan Cannabis Retailer New Standard Partners With Homeless Shelters, Collecting Donations

Michigan cannabis retailer New Standard is partnering with four shelters throughout March to help provide un-housed community members with much-needed warming essentials. In addition, the company is donating $1 from sales of its Beaverton Farms pre-rolls from February 21 through March 31 to benefit each shelter.

New Standard pointed out that 8 million Americans are just one paycheck away from becoming homeless and that Michigan shelters and warming centers continue to experience high occupancy as colder temperatures impact the state.

Partnering homeless shelters include Lighthouse of MI, Washtenaw Shelter Association, Muskegon Rescue Mission and Christian Neighbors of Douglas. Each location will have a dedicated donation area inviting the community to drop off new hats, gloves, sweatpants or socks to help those in need within reach of the communities New Standard serves. For every donation made, shoppers will receive a 10% discount on their purchase that day.

“We are pleased to partner with New Standard to raise awareness about the many faces of homelessness and the many challenges we must tackle together as a community,” Sarah Paspal-Jasinksi, director of development of Shelter Association of Washtenaw County. “Thank you for partnering with us to end homelessness, one person at a time. “

New Standard staff and leadership will all contribute donations throughout the month, collecting these essential winter items.

“It is important to us to provide creative ways for our customers and our communities to give back. Each of these shelters serves a community in the neighborhoods we serve. We are honored to be able to partner with them to not only give back but also raise awareness of the important work that shelters and emergency food service agencies do," Howard Luckoff, co-founder and CEO of New Standard said. "We hope to see many people stopping in to drop off donations at our locations. We will also have information about each of the local shelters on hand and hope that you’ll learn about more ways to give back.”