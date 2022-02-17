CBD Brand Life Pack To Launch Music Brand reTune Endorsed By Ex Whitesnake And AC/DC Musicians

CBD brand Life Pack Organics is preparing a product launch of reTune. Built by musicians for musicians, reTune has been in development for the last 27 months, with thousands of hours of R&D input from pro-musicians, doctors, and scientists. The reTune product line consists of products ranging from Singers CBD oral throat spray, Kinesiology CBD infused tape to the Rock N Roll-on with DMSO and many others to follow.

"Having a first movers' advantage in the entertainment music space, LPO will be utilizing its reTune NFT project to create the traction it needs,"Life Pack Organics co-founder Robert Sarzo Jr. stated.

ReTune is scheduled to debut at NAMM Show, June 3, 2022, with rock star ambassadors Rudy Sarzo and Simon Wright.

"Life Pack Organics – reTune products have significantly extended my over 40-year recording and touring career. The CBD powder gives me the mental focus and stamina I need to consistently reach levels of peak performance" stated Rudy Sarzo, bassist formally of Ozzy Osbourne, Quiet Riot, Whitesnake, Dio, Blue Öyster Cult, The Guess Who, and GT Queensrÿche.

Wright, drummer formally of AC/DC, Dio, and Rhino Bucket commented "I am very impressed with all the Life Pack Organics products, but I really enjoy the reTune Rock n Roll-On for my sore joints and muscles."

Photo: Courtesy of Life Pack Organics