QQQ
-3.94
349.39
-1.14%
BTC/USD
-858.65
37528.24
-2.24%
DIA
-2.77
346.45
-0.81%
SPY
-2.75
439.81
-0.63%
TLT
+ 1.44
135.35
+ 1.05%
GLD
-0.12
177.37
-0.06%

Unrivaled Brands Launches State-Of-The-Art Cannabis Cultivation Facility In Oregon

byVuk Zdinjak
February 17, 2022 9:51 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Unrivaled Brands Launches State-Of-The-Art Cannabis Cultivation Facility In Oregon

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX:UNRV) opened a sophisticated cannabis grow facility in southern Oregon.

The 10,000-foot greenhouse with 275 lights at full production also has 50,000 feet of full sun cultivation area. The launch of the facility represents the next step in vertically integrating Unrivaled’s business in Oregon, led by its marquee Sticks brand while ensuring the quality and consistency of its products. The increased growing capacity will also help the company meet the rapidly growing demand for Unrivaled products.

“We are excited to launch our cultivation operation in Oregon which will allow us to provide high-quality flower for our Sticks brand, one of the leading pre-roll and packaged flower brands in the state of Oregon," Unrivaled COO Uri Kenig said. "With the first harvest expected in early summer of 2022, we expect greater margins and brand consistency, furthering our mission of becoming the leading west coast MSO.”

Price Action

Unrivaled Brands shares traded 0.65% lower at 25 cents per share at the time of writing Thursday morning.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

EXCLUSIVE: Unrivaled Brands Launches New Cannabis Cultivation Facility In Oakland

EXCLUSIVE: Unrivaled Brands Launches New Cannabis Cultivation Facility In Oakland

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX: UNRV), a multi-state vertically integrated cannabis company announced on Wednesday that it has launched operations at its new cultivation facility in Oakland, California.   read more
Unparalleled Cannabis Investing Event Announced For Miami, Apr. 20 & 21, Hosted By Benzinga

Unparalleled Cannabis Investing Event Announced For Miami, Apr. 20 & 21, Hosted By Benzinga

The 14th Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, the world’s biggest and most successful cannabis investing and finance event, will take place on April 20 and April 21, 2022, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel, in Miami, Florida. read more
Unrivaled Brands Sells Dyer Property For $13.4M Retiring $9.0M Debt

Unrivaled Brands Sells Dyer Property For $13.4M Retiring $9.0M Debt

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX: UNRV) announced the successful closing of the sale of the company’s non-operating real property and building located on Dyer Road in Santa Ana, California for $13.4 million. read more
Unrivaled Brands Expands Product Offering Via Deal With POTTERS Cannabis Co.

Unrivaled Brands Expands Product Offering Via Deal With POTTERS Cannabis Co.

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX: UNRV) announced a distribution agreement with POTTERS Cannabis Co., a legacy California cannabis vape cartridge brand. read more