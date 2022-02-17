Unrivaled Brands Launches State-Of-The-Art Cannabis Cultivation Facility In Oregon

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX:UNRV) opened a sophisticated cannabis grow facility in southern Oregon.

The 10,000-foot greenhouse with 275 lights at full production also has 50,000 feet of full sun cultivation area. The launch of the facility represents the next step in vertically integrating Unrivaled’s business in Oregon, led by its marquee Sticks brand while ensuring the quality and consistency of its products. The increased growing capacity will also help the company meet the rapidly growing demand for Unrivaled products.

“We are excited to launch our cultivation operation in Oregon which will allow us to provide high-quality flower for our Sticks brand, one of the leading pre-roll and packaged flower brands in the state of Oregon," Unrivaled COO Uri Kenig said. "With the first harvest expected in early summer of 2022, we expect greater margins and brand consistency, furthering our mission of becoming the leading west coast MSO.”

Price Action

Unrivaled Brands shares traded 0.65% lower at 25 cents per share at the time of writing Thursday morning.