NeonMind To Open Its First Specialty Mental Health Clinic In Ontario, More To Come

Psychedelics company NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (OTCQB:NMDBF) signed an agreement with SRx Health Solutions to open a specialty mental health clinic in the Queensway Professional Medical Centre in Mississauga, Ontario.

The Mississauga location is the first in NeonMind's initiative to establish a national network of NeonMind-branded specialty clinics. These clinics will focus on delivering high-demand mental health treatments to underserved areas of Canada. The specialty services to be offered will incorporate innovative, evidence-based interventional psychiatric treatments for a variety of mood and anxiety disorders. The Mississauga clinic is expected to start seeing patients in the second half of 2022.

"Our first NeonMind specialty mental health clinic represents a significant milestone in our multi-pronged strategy to bring the therapeutic benefits of innovative, safe, and effective treatments to patients throughout Canada," stated Robert Tessarolo, president & CEO of NeonMind. "The demand for treatments to address depression and anxiety disorders in Ontario has grown significantly in recent years, yet there remains a supply bottleneck for newer modalities such as ketamine treatment and neurostimulation. Our strategic collaboration with SRx will enable us to purposefully and flexibly enhance access to these treatments for communities in need. We expect to launch additional clinic locations throughout the course of 2022 and beyond, as well as incorporate new treatments, such as psychedelics, as they are approved."

Brock Clancy, vice president of patient services and operations at SRx Health Solutions, added, "The Mississauga location will be a monumental step in enhancing accessibility to cutting-edge treatment solutions. As the fastest growing healthcare services provider in Canada, SRx is committed to making healthcare simple, helping improve the wellness of Canadians, and being a vehicle of innovative change in this space. We are thrilled by our collaboration with NeonMind and look forward to furthering our commitment and helping deliver this type of service to those in need."

The Queensway Professional Medical Centre is a medical building that provides a full range of healthcare services, including pharmacy and laboratory services, and is equipped with abundant parking facilities and accessibility options.

NeonMind's inaugural specialty mental health clinic is located at 89 Queensway West, Suite 604, Mississauga, Ontario, L5B 2V2.

In addition, the company also announced that its vice president of sales Amber Allen resigned, effective January 17, which was in connection with the divestiture of the NeonMind consumer division assets.

Photo: Courtesy of Nick Fewings on Unsplash