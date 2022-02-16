House Of Cannabis Launches Premium Pre-Rolls In California In Partnership With Sweet Flower

On February 17th, Sweet Flower is hosting a launch party for Joilo from 3-7 pm at their Culver City store, at 10000 Culver Blvd, where the company is offering a buy-one-get-one deal on Joilo pre-rolls and serving mocktails with strain-specific flavors. Known for its premium selection of cannabis, Sweet Flower also has delivery throughout Los Angeles from its five locations and soon to be sixth.

Michelle Mendoza of Sweet Flower said, "We are thrilled to welcome Joilo, a BIPOC-owned brand, and their wonderful new assortment of pre-rolls to our Sweet Flower family in this exclusive launch! These partnerships are incredibly important to us as we continue to work to help shape the industry into a true representation of what our communities look like."

Joilo will be available exclusively at all Sweet Flower locations in February and will expand from there statewide. Joilo strains available now are Banana Kush, Sour Diesel and Gelonade with more dropping throughout the year.

Photo: Courtesy of Timeless